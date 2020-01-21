The share price of MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] inclined by $26.90, presently trading at $26.55. The company’s shares saw 17.48% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $22.60 recorded on Jan 17, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MPLX fall by -1.48% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.39% compared to -0.40 of all time high it touched on 01/15/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 4.78%, while additionally dropping -20.65% during the last 12 months. MPLX LP is said to have a 12-month price target set at $32.47. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.92% increase from the current trading price.

MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 29 Jan (In 9 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of MPLX LP [MPLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MPLX LP [MPLX] sitting at +36.67 and its Gross Margin at +42.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.00%. These measurements indicate that MPLX LP [MPLX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 19.61, and its Return on Assets is 8.60. These metrics all suggest that MPLX LP is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

is organization’s capital structure, MPLX LP [MPLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 173.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 199.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. MPLX LP [MPLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.16 and P/E Ratio of 11.56. These metrics all suggest that MPLX LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, MPLX LP [MPLX] earns $1,373,111 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.69 and its Current Ratio is 0.76. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

MPLX LP [MPLX] has 1.05B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.60 to 35.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 1.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MPLX LP [MPLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MPLX LP [MPLX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.