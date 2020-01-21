New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE: NRZ] shares went higher by 0.18% from its previous closing of $16.67, now trading at the price of $16.70, also adding 0.03 points. Is NRZ stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.73 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NRZ shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 413.85M float and a +1.77% run over in the last seven days. NRZ share price has been hovering between $17.34 and $13.63 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.63 to 17.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 11 Feb (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]

Now let’s turn

to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] sitting at +42.71 and its Gross Margin at +84.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.10%. These measurements indicate that New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50%. Its Return on Equity is 18.04, and its Return on Assets is 3.57. These metrics suggest that this New Residential Investment Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 379.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 89.10.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] earns $788,960,333 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.40 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has 415.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.63 to 17.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 0.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.44. This RSI suggests that New Residential Investment Corp. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.