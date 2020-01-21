Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. [OBLN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $1.97 after OBLN shares went up by 3.74% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:OBLN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.52 to 23.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.90. Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Fri 28 Feb (In 38 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. [OBLN] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. [OBLN] sitting at -406.16 and its Gross Margin at +40.41. This company’s Return on Total Capital is -108.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -160.70%. Its Return on Equity is -155.04, and its Return on Assets is -89.55. These metrics suggest that this Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. [OBLN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 75.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.68. window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. [OBLN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 37.13.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. [OBLN] earns $88,359 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.51 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.57 and its Current Ratio is 1.66. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. [OBLN] has 7.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.57M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.52 to 23.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. [OBLN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. [OBLN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.