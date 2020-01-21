Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Conglomerates sector company has a current value of $22.60 after PINS shares went down by -1.72% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Conglomerates stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Pinterest, Inc. [NYSE:PINS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.39 to 36.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 6 Feb (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Pinterest, Inc. [PINS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] sitting at -9.88 and its Gross Margin at +68.04.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.60%. Its Return on Equity is -7.04, and its Return on Assets is -5.23. These metrics suggest that this Pinterest, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 17.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -181.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.62.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] earns $420,663 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.22 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.63. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.20 and its Current Ratio is 8.20. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] has 529.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.39 to 36.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.30. This RSI suggests that Pinterest, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. [PINS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.