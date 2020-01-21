PulteGroup, Inc. [NYSE: PHM] opened at $41.89 and closed at $41.66 a share within trading session on Jan 17, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 0.31% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $41.79.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, PulteGroup, Inc. [NYSE: PHM] had 2.2 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.33M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.40%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.68%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $25.10 during that period and PHM managed to take a rebound to $41.74 in the last 52 weeks.

PulteGroup, Inc. [NYSE:PHM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.10 to 41.74. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.66.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 28 Jan (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PulteGroup, Inc. [PHM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PulteGroup, Inc. [PHM] sitting at +13.23 and its Gross Margin at +23.16, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.50%. Its Return on Equity is 22.53, and its Return on Assets is 10.18. These metrics all suggest that PulteGroup, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PulteGroup, Inc. [PHM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 70.08.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. PulteGroup, Inc. [PHM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.11 and P/E Ratio of 12.74. These metrics all suggest that PulteGroup, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, PulteGroup, Inc. [PHM] earns $2,003,211 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 69.20 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.63 and its Current Ratio is 3.85. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

PulteGroup, Inc. [PHM] has 268.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.10 to 41.74. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 1.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.36. This RSI suggests that PulteGroup, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is PulteGroup, Inc. [PHM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. [PHM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.