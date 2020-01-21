Roku, Inc. [ROKU] saw a change by 4.56% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $136.32. The company is holding 119.38M shares with keeping 91.35M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 245.83% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -22.78% from high for the same period of time.
Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -19.34%, trading +17.15% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 119.38M shares valued at 6.45 million were bought and sold.
Roku, Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.42 to 176.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $130.38.
Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 13 Feb (In 23 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Roku, Inc. [ROKU]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Roku, Inc. [ROKU] sitting at -1.79 and its Gross Margin at +44.73, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -6.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.20%. Its Return on Equity is -4.46, and its Return on Assets is -2.12. These metrics suggest that this Roku, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3,216.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.89. Roku, Inc. [ROKU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 230.25.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Roku, Inc. [ROKU] earns $668,322 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.88 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.04 and its Current Ratio is 2.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Roku, Inc. [ROKU] has 119.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.42 to 176.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 245.83% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Roku, Inc. [ROKU] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Roku, Inc. [ROKU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.