Sophiris Bio, Inc.[SPHS] stock saw a move by 25.16% on , touching 1.28 million. Based on the recent volume, Sophiris Bio, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SPHS shares recorded 32.38M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Sophiris Bio, Inc. [SPHS] stock could reach median target price of $3.25.

Sophiris Bio, Inc. [SPHS] stock additionally went up by +60.53% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 77.72% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SPHS stock is set at -44.89% by far, with shares price recording returns by 21.44% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SPHS shares showcased -36.33% decrease. SPHS saw -39.20% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 148.65% compared to high within the same period of time.

Sophiris Bio, Inc. [NASDAQ:SPHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.33 to 1.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.66.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 11 Mar (In 50 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sophiris Bio, Inc. [SPHS]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sophiris Bio, Inc. [SPHS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 404.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.16,

while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -22.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 293.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.90. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.65 and its Current Ratio is 2.65. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Sophiris Bio, Inc. [SPHS] has 32.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.33 to 1.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 148.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.64, which indicates that it is 12.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sophiris Bio, Inc. [SPHS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sophiris Bio, Inc. [SPHS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.