TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] gained by 0.61% on the last trading session, reaching $18.06 price per share at the time. TEGNA Inc. represents 216.79M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.92B with the latest information.

The TEGNA Inc. traded at the price of $18.06 with 2.64 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TGNA shares recorded 1.67M.

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE:TGNA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.25 to 18.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.95.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Fri 6 Mar (In 46 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] sitting at +31.11 and its Gross Margin at +47.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.20%. These measurements indicate that TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.60%. Its Return on Equity is 34.36, and its Return on Assets is 7.84. These metrics all suggest that TEGNA Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has generated a Total Debt

to Total Equity ratio of 219.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 219.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.51 and P/E Ratio of 10.81. These metrics all suggest that TEGNA Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] earns $413,659 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.43. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.72 and its Current Ratio is 1.72. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has 216.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.25 to 18.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 3.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.03. This RSI suggests that TEGNA Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TEGNA Inc. [TGNA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.