The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [NYSE: IPG] stock went up by 1.73% or 0.41 points up from its previous closing price of $23.74. The stock reached $24.15 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, IPG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +4.46% in the period of the last 7 days.

IPG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $24.15, at one point touching $23.77. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $24.15. The 52-week high currently stands at $24.04 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 8.10% after the recent low of $19.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [NYSE:IPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.56 to 24.04. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.74.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] sitting at +10.38 and its Gross Margin at +12.10, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.20%. Its Return on Equity is 26.94, and its Return on Assets is 4.37. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IPG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio

of 156.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 152.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.20 and P/E Ratio of 14.45. These metrics all suggest that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] earns $179,896 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.45 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.01 and its Current Ratio is 1.01. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] has 388.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.56 to 24.04. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 1.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.17. This RSI suggests that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.