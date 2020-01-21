U.S. Bancorp[USB] stock saw a move by -1.46% on , touching 2.94 million. Based on the recent volume, U.S. Bancorp stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of USB shares recorded 1.58B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that U.S. Bancorp [USB] stock could reach median target price of $59.00.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] stock additionally went down by -3.84% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -8.78% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of USB stock is set at 11.26% by far, with shares price recording returns by 1.17% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, USB shares showcased 0.64% increase. USB saw -10.75% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 14.65% compared to high within the same period of time.

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.57 to 61.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $55.35.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 15 Apr (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of U.S. Bancorp [USB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for U.S. Bancorp [USB] sitting at +31.45, this company’s Net Margin is now 39.10%. These measurements indicate that U.S. Bancorp [USB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Return on Total Capital is 7.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.60%. Its Return on Equity is 13.44, and its Return on Assets is 1.43. These metrics suggest that this U.S. Bancorp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.90.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.86.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.06.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] has 1.58B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $87.18B.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 1.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.17. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is U.S. Bancorp [USB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of U.S. Bancorp [USB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.