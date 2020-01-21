Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] opened at $54.39 and closed at $54.41 a share within trading session on Jan 21, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -0.74% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $54.01.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] had 1.86 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.03M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.15%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.58%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $49.03 during that period and WBA managed to take a rebound to $74.94 in the last 52 weeks.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.03 to 74.94. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.41.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 7 Apr (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA] sitting at +3.75 and its Gross Margin at +20.49, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.90%. Its Return on Equity is 16.08, and its Return on Assets is 5.87. These metrics all suggest that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Walgreens Boots Alliance,

Inc. [WBA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.45 and P/E Ratio of 13.29. These metrics all suggest that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA] earns $400,193 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 19.84 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.36 and its Current Ratio is 0.73. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA] has 886.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $48.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.03 to 74.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 1.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.10. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA] a Reliable Buy?

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [WBA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.