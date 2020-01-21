Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] saw a change by 0.85% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $49.60. The company is holding 4.36B shares with keeping 4.19B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 14.44% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -9.41% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -9.47%, trading +3.61% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 4.36B shares valued at 9.09 million were bought and sold.

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.34 to 54.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.18.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Fri 10 Apr (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] sitting at +23.82, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.10%. These measurements indicate that Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.60%. Its Return on Equity is 10.20, and its Return on Assets is 1.02. These metrics suggest

that this Wells Fargo & Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.26.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.28.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.23.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has 4.36B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $214.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.34 to 54.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 2.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.