NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] took an upward turn with a change of 0.45%, trading at the price of $253.40 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.3 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while NextEra Energy, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.86M shares for that time period. NEE monthly volatility recorded 1.13%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.11%. PS value for NEE stocks is 6.50 with PB recorded at 3.34.

NextEra Energy, Inc. [NYSE:NEE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 171.74 to 252.31. This is compared to its latest closing price of $252.27.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Fri 24 Jan (In 4 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] sitting at +23.45 and its Gross Margin at +32.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.90%. These measurements indicate that NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.60%. Its Return on Equity is 21.29, and its Return on Assets is 6.59. These metrics suggest that this NextEra Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.48, while its Total Debt to Total

Assets stands at 36.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.47 and P/E Ratio of 38.06. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] earns $1,148,028 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.29 and its Current Ratio is 0.36. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] has 487.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $123.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 171.74 to 252.31. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.17, which indicates that it is 1.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.69. This RSI suggests that NextEra Energy, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.