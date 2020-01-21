Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE: ORI] dipped by -0.59% on the last trading session, reaching $22.82 price per share at the time. Old Republic International Corporation represents 301.03M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.91B with the latest information.

The Old Republic International Corporation traded at the price of $22.82 with 942385 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ORI shares recorded 1.40M.

Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE:ORI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.85 to 24.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.96.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 23 Jan (In 2 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] sitting at +7.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.50%. Its Return on Equity is 7.50, and its Return on Assets is 1.89. These metrics suggest that this Old Republic International Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Old Republic International

Corporation [ORI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.14 and P/E Ratio of 10.19. These metrics all suggest that Old Republic International Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] earns $701,733 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.55.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] has 301.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.85 to 24.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 1.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] a Reliable Buy?

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.