Wrap Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ: WRTC] stock went up by 11.52% or 0.69 points up from its previous closing price of $5.99. The stock reached $6.68 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WRTC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +17.08% in the period of the last 7 days.

WRTC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $7.00, at one point touching $6.50. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $7.00. The 52-week high currently stands at $8.00 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 74.64% after the recent low of $3.07.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:WRTC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.07 to 8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.99.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 30 Jan (In 9 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Wrap Technologies, Inc. [WRTC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wrap Technologies, Inc. [WRTC] sitting at -14417.43 and its Gross Margin at -27.64.

What about valuation? This company’s

Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -52.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 371.02. Wrap Technologies, Inc. [WRTC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.96.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Wrap Technologies, Inc. [WRTC] earns $1,781 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.53 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 31.40 and its Current Ratio is 31.80. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. [WRTC] has 29.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $175.27M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.07 to 8.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wrap Technologies, Inc. [WRTC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. [WRTC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.