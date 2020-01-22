Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ: ADPT] gained by 1.46% on the last trading session, reaching $27.19 price per share at the time. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation represents 134.52M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.61B with the latest information.
The Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation traded at the price of $27.19 with 987764 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ADPT shares recorded 751.64K.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ:ADPT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.05 to 55.12. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.80.
Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 11 Feb (In 20 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] sitting at -89.39 and its Gross Margin at +57.80.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -15.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.30%. Its Return on Assets is -13.33.
Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 185.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 168.68.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] earns $160,876 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.58 and its Current Ratio is 7.93. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.