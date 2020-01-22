AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] shares went lower by -0.19% from its previous closing of $18.47, now trading at the price of $18.43, also adding -0.04 points. Is AGNC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.67 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AGNC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 539.64M float and a +1.60% run over in the last seven days. AGNC share price has been hovering between $18.49 and $14.51 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.51 to 18.49. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.47.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 29 Jan (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] sitting at +6.72 and its Gross Margin at +98.70, this company’s Net Margin is now -87.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 983.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.18. Looking toward the

future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 685.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 73.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -222.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.96.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] earns $34,285,714 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has 546.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.51 to 18.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.26, which indicates that it is 0.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.34. This RSI suggests that AGNC Investment Corp. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.