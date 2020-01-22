Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] shares went higher by 5.88% from its previous closing of $30.26, now trading at the price of $32.04, also adding 1.78 points. Is ALLY stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.59 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ALLY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 377.64M float and a +6.41% run over in the last seven days. ALLY share price has been hovering between $35.42 and $25.31 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] sitting at +14.82, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.60%. These measurements indicate that Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 9.44, and its Return on Assets is 0.73. These metrics suggest that this Ally Financial Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

capital structure, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 408.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.30 and P/E Ratio of 7.92. These metrics all suggest that Ally Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] earns $1,296,463 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.07.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has 390.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.31 to 35.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 1.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.