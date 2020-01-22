The share price of Associated Banc-Corp [NYSE: ASB] inclined by $21.12, presently trading at $20.83. The company’s shares saw 12.47% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $18.52 recorded on Jan 21, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ASB fall by -0.62% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.07% compared to -0.13 of all time high it touched on 01/17/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -6.68%, while additionally dropping -3.83% during the last 12 months. Associated Banc-Corp is said to have a 12-month price target set at $22.33. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.5% increase from the current trading price.

Associated Banc-Corp [NYSE:ASB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.52 to 23.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.12.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tomorrow After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] sitt

ing at +29.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.00%. These measurements indicate that Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.20%. Its Return on Equity is 9.46, and its Return on Assets is 1.03. These metrics suggest that this Associated Banc-Corp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 119.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.35 and P/E Ratio of 10.46. These metrics all suggest that Associated Banc-Corp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] earns $321,671 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.04.

Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] has 156.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.52 to 23.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 1.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp [ASB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.