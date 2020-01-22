Ball Corporation [NYSE: BLL] stock went up by 3.47% or 2.4 points up from its previous closing price of $69.26. The stock reached $71.66 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BLL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +7.48% in the period of the last 7 days.

BLL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $71.81, at one point touching $69.66. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $71.81. The 52-week high currently stands at $81.88 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 37.80% after the recent low of $48.81.

Ball Corporation [NYSE:BLL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.81 to 81.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.26.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 6 Feb (In 15 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ball Corporation [BLL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ball Corporation [BLL] sitting at +7.93 and its Gross Margin at +13.51, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90%. Its Return on Equity is 12.27, and its Return on Assets is 2.69. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BLL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ball Corporation [BLL] has

generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 194.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 188.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Ball Corporation [BLL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.34 and P/E Ratio of 44.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ball Corporation [BLL] earns $664,743 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.77 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.65 and its Current Ratio is 0.96. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Ball Corporation [BLL] has 331.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.81 to 81.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 1.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.21. This RSI suggests that Ball Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ball Corporation [BLL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ball Corporation [BLL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.