Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] opened at $91.61 and closed at $91.07 a share within trading session on Jan 22, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 0.41% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $91.44.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] had 1.24 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.09M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.48%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.56%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $68.69 during that period and BAX managed to take a rebound to $91.86 in the last 52 weeks.

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.69 to 91.86. This is compared to its latest closing price of $91.07.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 30 Jan (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] sitting at +15.96 and its Gross Margin at +43.54, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.30%. These measurements indicate that Baxter International Inc. [BAX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.00%. Its Return on Equity is 19.27, and its Return on Assets is 9.95. These metrics all suggest that Baxter International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 44.61.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.15 and P/E Ratio of 30.79. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] earns $222,540 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.17 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.68. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.50 and its Current Ratio is 2.09. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has 510.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $46.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.69 to 91.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 1.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.26. This RSI suggests that Baxter International Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Baxter International Inc. [BAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Baxter International Inc. [BAX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.