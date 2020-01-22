The share price of Beyond Meat, Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] inclined by $129.18, presently trading at $128.11. The company’s shares saw 184.69% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $45.00 recorded on Jan 22, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BYND jumped by +8.80% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -5.46% compared to 10.29 of all time high it touched on 01/22/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 67.12%, while additionally N/A during the last 12 months. Beyond Meat, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $105.13. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -22.98% decrease from the current trading price. Beyond Meat, Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.00 to 239.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $129.18. Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Mon 27 Jan (In 5 Days). ad-client="ca-pub-8936073316663999" data-ad-slot="7424790535"> ad-client="ca-pub-8936073316663999" data-ad-slot="7424790535">

Fundamental Analysis of Beyond Meat, Inc. [BYND]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Beyond Meat, Inc. [BYND] sitting at -30.11 and its Gross Margin at +18.62, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -31.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 30.80%. Its Return on Equity is -45.95, and its Return on Assets is -29.85. These metrics suggest that this Beyond Meat, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Beyond Meat, Inc. [BYND] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -214.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.99.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Beyond Meat, Inc. [BYND] earns $234,491 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.85 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.88. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.88 and its Current Ratio is 4.09. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Beyond Meat, Inc. [BYND] has 59.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.00 to 239.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 184.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.57. This RSI suggests that Beyond Meat, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Beyond Meat, Inc. [BYND] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. [BYND], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.