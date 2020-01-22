BGC Partners, Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] shares went higher by 1.34% from its previous closing of $5.95, now trading at the price of $6.03, also adding 0.08 points. Is BGCP stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.49 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BGCP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 440.25M float and a +4.87% run over in the last seven days. BGCP share price has been hovering between $6.41 and $4.46 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

BGC Partners, Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.46 to 6.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.95.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 6 Feb (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP] sitting at +6.81 and its Gross Margin at +92.11.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 10.51, and its Return on Assets is 1.66. These metrics suggest that this BGC Partners, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure,

BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 102.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 100.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP] earns $415,044 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.44.

BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP] has 503.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.46 to 6.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 2.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. [BGCP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.