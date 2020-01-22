The share price of CHF Solutions, Inc. [NASDAQ: CHFS] inclined by $1.09, presently trading at $1.04. The company’s shares saw 72.95% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.60 recorded on Jan 22, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CHFS fall by -0.97% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -20.93% compared to -0.01 of all time high it touched on 01/22/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 47.28%, while additionally dropping -88.13% during the last 12 months. CHF Solutions, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $15.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.96% increase from the current trading price.

CHF Solutions, Inc. [NASDAQ:CHFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.60 to 13.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.09.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 19 Feb (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] sitting at -340.86 and its Gross Margin at +26.57.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -153.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -288.80%. Its Return on Equity is -153.62, and its Return on Assets is -125.09. These metrics suggest that this CHF Solutions, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely

won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.25. CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] earns $208,250 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.51 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.28 and its Current Ratio is 2.86. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] has 4.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.25M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.60 to 13.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.55, which indicates that it is 13.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.