Constellation Brands, Inc. [NYSE: STZ] shares went higher by 0.15% from its previous closing of $189.95, now trading at the price of $190.23, also adding 0.28 points. Is STZ stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.04 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of STZ shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 151.48M float and a +0.95% run over in the last seven days. STZ share price has been hovering between $214.48 and $161.50 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Constellation Brands, Inc. [NYSE:STZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 161.50 to 214.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $189.95.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 2 Apr (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Constellation Brands, Inc. [STZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Constellation Brands, Inc. [STZ] sitting at +32.69 and its Gross Margin at +50.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.40%. Its Return on Equity is 33.36, and its Return on Assets is 13.81. These metrics suggest that this Constellation Brands, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Constellation Brands, Inc. [STZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 108.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to

Total Capital is 52.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 93.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. [STZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.72 and P/E Ratio of 47.91. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Constellation Brands, Inc. [STZ] earns $828,122 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.49 and its Current Ratio is 1.16. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Constellation Brands, Inc. [STZ] has 190.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $36.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 161.50 to 214.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.73, which indicates that it is 1.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Constellation Brands, Inc. [STZ] a Reliable Buy?

Constellation Brands, Inc. [STZ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.