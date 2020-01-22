The share price of CubeSmart [NYSE: CUBE] inclined by $31.48, presently trading at $31.72. The company’s shares saw 10.45% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $28.72 recorded on Jan 21, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CUBE jumped by +2.12% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.50% compared to 0.66 of all time high it touched on 01/21/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.26%, while additionally gaining 8.44% during the last 12 months. CubeSmart is said to have a 12-month price target set at $32.10. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.38% increase from the current trading price.

CubeSmart [NYSE:CUBE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.72 to 36.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.48.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 29 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CubeSmart [CUBE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CubeSmart [CUBE] sitting at +26.02 and its Gross Margin at +43.11, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.70%. These measurements indicate that CubeSmart [CUBE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.40%. Its Return on Equity is 9.82, and its Return on Assets is 4.49. These metrics suggest that this CubeSmart does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the

near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CubeSmart [CUBE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 102.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 89.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. CubeSmart [CUBE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.00 and P/E Ratio of 34.37. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CubeSmart [CUBE] earns $212,435 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 40.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16.

CubeSmart [CUBE] has 192.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.72 to 36.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.17, which indicates that it is 1.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CubeSmart [CUBE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CubeSmart [CUBE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.