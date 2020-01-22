D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI] saw a change by 0.67% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $57.35. The company is holding 365.90M shares with keeping 337.88M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 64.04% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 0.61% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.59%, trading +14.38% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 365.90M shares valued at 933698 were bought and sold.

D.R. Horton, Inc. [NYSE:DHI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.96 to 57.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.97.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 27 Jan (In 5 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI] sitting at +11.68 and its Gross Margin at +22.01, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.10%. Its Return on Equity is 17.03, and its Return on Assets is 10.81. These metrics all suggest that D.R. Horton, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital

is 25.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.30 and P/E Ratio of 13.36. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI] earns $1,973,183 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 99.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.59 and its Current Ratio is 4.29. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI] has 365.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.96 to 57.00. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 1.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.54. This RSI suggests that D.R. Horton, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. [DHI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.