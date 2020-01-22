Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] dipped by -2.72% on the last trading session, reaching $51.17 price per share at the time. Dow Inc. represents 741.50M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.00B with the latest information.

The Dow Inc. traded at the price of $51.17 with 2.09 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DOW shares recorded 3.80M.

Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.44 to 60.52. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.60.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 29 Jan (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Dow Inc. [DOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dow Inc. [DOW] sitting at +12.56 and its Gross Margin at +19.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dow Inc. [DOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.72.

Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.16 and its Current Ratio is 1.84. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Dow Inc. [DOW] has 741.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.44 to 60.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dow Inc. [DOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dow Inc. [DOW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.