DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [NYSE: DD] opened at $61.72 and closed at $61.78 a share within trading session on Jan 22, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -1.66% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $60.76.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [NYSE: DD] had 1.98 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.04M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.07%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.89%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $59.31 during that period and DD managed to take a rebound to $85.47 in the last 52 weeks.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [NYSE:DD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.31 to 85.47. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.78.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 30 Jan (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD] sitting at +12.43 and its Gross Margin at +23.79, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.60%. Its Return on Equity is 3.93, and its Return on Assets is 2.02. These metrics suggest that this DuPont de Nemours, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 42.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.17 and P/E Ratio of 57.56. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD] earns $877,316 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.02 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.33 and its Current Ratio is 2.01. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD] has 745.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $46.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.31 to 85.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD] a Reliable Buy?

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.