Ellington Financial Inc.[EFC] stock saw a move by -2.62% on , touching 2.96 million. Based on the recent volume, Ellington Financial Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EFC shares recorded 33.88M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] stock could reach median target price of $19.75.

Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] stock additionally went down by -1.29% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 3.46% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EFC stock is set at 21.21% by far, with shares price recording returns by 2.78% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EFC shares showcased 6.37% increase. EFC saw -3.34% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 18.41% compared to high within the same period of time.

Ellington Financial Inc. [NYSE:EFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.51 to 19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.86.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 19 Feb (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] sitting at +32.56 and its Gross Margin at +83.84, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.50%. These measurements indicate that Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.70%. Its Return on Equity is 8.02, and its Return on Assets is 1.34. These metrics suggest that this Ellington Financial Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be

able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 353.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 88.16.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.53 and P/E Ratio of 13.14. These metrics all suggest that Ellington Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] earns $1,081,987 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.21 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05.

Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] has 33.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $638.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.51 to 19.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 0.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.