Entegris, Inc. [NASDAQ:ENTG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of Entegris, Inc. [ENTG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Entegris, Inc. [ENTG] sitting at +19.19 and its Gross Margin at +42.42, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.80%. These measurements indicate that Entegris, Inc. [ENTG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.20%. Its Return on Equity is 24.01, and its Return on Assets is 11.21. These metrics all suggest that Entegris, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Entegris, Inc. [ENTG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.73,

and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 92.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Entegris, Inc. [ENTG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.73 and P/E Ratio of 28.46. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Entegris, Inc. [ENTG] earns $316,428 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.65 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.72. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.82 and its Current Ratio is 3.82. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Entegris, Inc. [ENTG] has 135.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.13 to 56.33. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 2.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.52. This RSI suggests that Entegris, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Entegris, Inc. [ENTG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Entegris, Inc. [ENTG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.