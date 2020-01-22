Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $32.51 after NVST shares went up by 1.50% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.65 to 32.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.03.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 30 Jan (In 9 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] sitting at +11.32 and its Gross Margin at +56.59.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.70%. Its Return on Equity is 4.70, and its Return on Assets is 3.90. These metrics suggest that this Envista Holdings Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is

10.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.73.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] earns $222,227 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.79 and its Current Ratio is 1.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has 155.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.65 to 32.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.