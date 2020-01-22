Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] saw a change by 2.92% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $6.35. The company is holding 144.03M shares with keeping 122.31M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 54.50% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -45.96% from high for the same period of time. Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.78%, trading +25.74% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 144.03M shares valued at 2.22 million were bought and sold. Glu Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:GLUU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.11 to 11.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.17. Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 5 Feb (In 15 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] sitting at -2.39 and its Gross Margin at +63.21, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.30%. Its Return on Equity is -7.97, and its Return on Assets is -4.30. These metrics suggest that this Glu Mobile Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 116.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.05. Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.34.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] earns $556,238 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.08 and its Current Ratio is 1.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has 144.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $914.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.11 to 11.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 3.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.