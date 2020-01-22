Gulfport Energy Corporation[GPOR] stock saw a move by 0.89% on , touching 1.77 million. Based on the recent volume, Gulfport Energy Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GPOR shares recorded 162.05M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] stock could reach median target price of $3.50.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] stock additionally went down by -21.89% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -45.81% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GPOR stock is set at -81.84% by far, with shares price recording returns by -35.88% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GPOR shares showcased -54.47% decrease. GPOR saw -81.49% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.95% compared to high within the same period of time.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:GPOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.62 to 9.16. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.68.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 35 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] sitting at +34.89 and its Gross Margin at +38.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.80%. These measurements indicate that Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.20%. Its Return on Equity is 13.39, and its Return on Assets is 7.26. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GPOR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital

structure, Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 62.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.66. Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.53 and P/E Ratio of 0.73. These metrics all suggest that Gulfport Energy Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] earns $4,224,351 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.13 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.59 and its Current Ratio is 0.59. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has 162.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $272.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.62 to 9.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 8.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.66. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.