Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $0.31 after HTBX shares went down by -3.96% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Heat Biologics, Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.29 to 1.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 26 Mar (In 64 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] sitting at -301.43.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -96.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -56.00%. Its Return on Equity is -83.56, and its Return on Assets is -38.91. These metrics suggest that this Heat Biologics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -3.77. Heat

Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] earns $193,128 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 267.18 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.89 and its Current Ratio is 5.89. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] has 45.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.29 to 1.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.95, which indicates that it is 16.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.52. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] a Reliable Buy?

Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.