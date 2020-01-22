Houston American Energy Corp. [NYSE: HUSA] gained by 7.36% on the last trading session, reaching $0.17 price per share at the time. Houston American Energy Corp. represents 65.29M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.64M with the latest information. The Houston American Energy Corp. traded at the price of $0.17 with 9.27 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HUSA shares recorded 3.09M. Houston American Energy Corp. [NYSE:HUSA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.14 to 0.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.16. Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 6 Apr (In 75 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] sitting at -14.34 and its Gross Margin at +46.02, this company’s Net Margin is now -79.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.40%. Its Return on Equity is -3.35, and its Return on Assets is -3.27. These metrics suggest that this Houston American Energy Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 488.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.33. Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.79.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] earns $1,178,330 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 15.27 and its Current Ratio is 15.27. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has 65.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.64M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.14 to 0.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.54, which indicates that it is 6.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.