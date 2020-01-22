The share price of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. [NYSE: HPP] inclined by $37.08, presently trading at $37.39. The company’s shares saw 23.40% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $30.30 recorded on Jan 21, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as HPP jumped by +4.73% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.21% compared to 1.69 of all time high it touched on 01/21/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 3.03%, while additionally gaining 22.35% during the last 12 months. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $40.79. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.4% increase from the current trading price.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. [NYSE:HPP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.30 to 37.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.08.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 13 Feb (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. [HPP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. [HPP] sitting at +8.99 and its Gross Margin at +29.05, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.30%. Its Return on Equity is 2.74, and its Return on Assets is 1.44. These metrics suggest that this Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able

to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. [HPP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 79.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. [HPP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.79 and P/E Ratio of 130.60. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. [HPP] earns $2,357,733 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.43 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. [HPP] has 153.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.30 to 37.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 1.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. [HPP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. [HPP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.