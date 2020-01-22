IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] saw a change by -1.16% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $272.49. The company is holding 83.88M shares with keeping 77.80M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 40.02% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -2.28% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.28%, trading +34.55% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 83.88M shares valued at 1.88 million were bought and sold.

IAC/InterActiveCorp [NASDAQ:IAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 194.61 to 278.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $275.70.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 5 Feb (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] sitting at +13.29 and its Gross Margin at +74.32, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.30%. These measurements indicate that IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.20%. Its Return on Equity is 23.78, and its Return on Assets is 9.84. These metrics all suggest that IAC/InterActiveCorp is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is

5.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.92 and P/E Ratio of 49.60. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] earns $546,525 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.67. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.01 and its Current Ratio is 3.01. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 1.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.91. This RSI suggests that IAC/InterActiveCorp is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.