Teradyne, Inc.[TER] stock saw a move by 1.79%, touching 2.36 million. Based on the recent volume, Teradyne, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TER shares recorded 169.64M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Teradyne, Inc. [TER] stock could reach median target price of $64.00.

Teradyne, Inc. [TER] stock additionally went up by +3.29% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 4.61% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TER stock is set at 117.48% by far, with shares price recording returns by 21.42% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TER shares showcased 52.75% increase. TER saw 1.03% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 127.07% compared to high within the same period of time.

Teradyne, Inc. [NASDAQ:TER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.51 to 70.82. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.29.

Fundamental Analysis of Teradyne, Inc. [TER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Teradyne, Inc. [TER] sitting at +22.96 and its Gross Margin at +56.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.50%. These measurements indicate that Teradyne, Inc. [TER] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.50%. Its Return on Equity is 25.99, and its Return on Assets is 15.54. These metrics all suggest that Teradyne, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Teradyne, Inc. [TER] has generated a Total Debt to

Total Equity ratio of 24.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Teradyne, Inc. [TER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.67 and P/E Ratio of 26.43. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Teradyne, Inc. [TER] earns $428,735 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.45 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.72. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.32 and its Current Ratio is 3.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Teradyne, Inc. [TER] has 169.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.51 to 70.82. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 127.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 1.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Teradyne, Inc. [TER] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. [TER], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.