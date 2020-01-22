The share price of McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] inclined by $211.16, presently trading at $212.24. The company’s shares saw 22.39% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $173.41 recorded on Jan 22, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MCD jumped by +2.49% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.55% compared to 5.16 of all time high it touched on 01/22/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 7.94%, while additionally gaining 15.66% during the last 12 months. McDonald’s Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $224.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 11.76% increase from the current trading price.

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 173.41 to 221.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $211.16.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 29 Jan (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

Now let’s turn

to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] sitting at +40.84 and its Gross Margin at +51.30, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.10%. These measurements indicate that McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 33.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.20%. Its Return on Assets is 17.79.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 125.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 94.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] earns $100,120 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.63. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.35 and its Current Ratio is 1.36. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] has 756.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $159.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 173.41 to 221.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.45, which indicates that it is 1.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.71. This RSI suggests that McDonald’s Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation [MCD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.