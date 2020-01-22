Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] shares went higher by 0.42% from its previous closing of $120.32, now trading at the price of $120.83, also adding 0.51 points. Is MDT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.43 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MDT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.34B float and a +3.30% run over in the last seven days. MDT share price has been hovering between $120.50 and $82.77 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Medtronic plc [NYSE:MDT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 18 Feb (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Medtronic plc [MDT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medtronic plc [MDT] sitting at +23.23 and its Gross Margin at +64.56, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.10%. These measurements indicate that Medtronic plc [MDT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.00%. Its Return on Equity is 9.19, and its Return on Assets is 5.11. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MDT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Medtronic plc [MDT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.58, while its Total Debt to

Total Assets stands at 28.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Medtronic plc [MDT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.92 and P/E Ratio of 34.95. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Medtronic plc [MDT] earns $339,522 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.15 and its Current Ratio is 2.59. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 1.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.00. This RSI suggests that Medtronic plc is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Medtronic plc [MDT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Medtronic plc [MDT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.