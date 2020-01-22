MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] dipped by -0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $14.04 price per share at the time. MGIC Investment Corporation represents 345.72M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.85B with the latest information.

The MGIC Investment Corporation traded at the price of $14.04 with 2.15 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MTG shares recorded 2.20M.

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.49 to 14.97. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.09.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] sitting at +79.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 55.10%. These measurements indicate that MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.40%. Its Return on Equity is 19.89, and its Return on Assets is 11.82. These metrics all suggest that MGIC Investment Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.22. Similarly,

its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.42 and P/E Ratio of 7.86. These metrics all suggest that MGIC Investment Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] earns $1,419,480 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.43.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has 345.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.49 to 14.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 1.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.