Novavax, Inc.[NVAX] stock saw a move by -18.02% on , touching 9.17 million. Based on the recent volume, Novavax, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NVAX shares recorded 24.35M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] stock could reach median target price of $12.50.

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] stock additionally went up by +102.01% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 148.29% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NVAX stock is set at -76.05% by far, with shares price recording returns by 118.71% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NVAX shares showcased 113.48% increase. NVAX saw -83.50% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 127.40% compared to high within the same period of time.

Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 48.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.82.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out.

Fundamental Analysis of Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] sitting at -507.23.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 211.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 153.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] earns $90,470 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.62 and its Current Ratio is 2.62. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 16.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.98. This RSI suggests that Novavax, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novavax, Inc. [NVAX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.