NRG Energy, Inc. [NYSE: NRG] dipped by -0.05% on the last trading session, reaching $38.52 price per share at the time. NRG Energy, Inc. represents 254.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.78B with the latest information.

The NRG Energy, Inc. traded at the price of $38.52 with 1.77 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NRG shares recorded 2.68M.

NRG Energy, Inc. [NYSE:NRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.63 to 43.66. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.54.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 27 Feb (In 36 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of NRG Energy, Inc. [NRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NRG Energy, Inc. [NRG] sitting at +13.86 and its Gross Margin at +22.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20%. These measurements indicate that NRG Energy, Inc. [NRG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.30%. Its Return on Assets is 2.71.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 123.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to

EBITDA is 8.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, NRG Energy, Inc. [NRG] earns $1,956,808 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.60 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.33 and its Current Ratio is 1.50. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 1.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NRG Energy, Inc. [NRG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. [NRG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.