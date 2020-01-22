Old National Bancorp [NASDAQ: ONB] dipped by -3.46% on the last trading session, reaching $17.84 price per share at the time. Old National Bancorp represents 167.81M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.99B with the latest information.

The Old National Bancorp traded at the price of $17.84 with 2.04 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ONB shares recorded 927.58K.

Old National Bancorp [NASDAQ:ONB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.63 to 18.74. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.48.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Yesterday Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Old National Bancorp [ONB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Old National Bancorp [ONB] sitting at +23.93, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.40%. These measurements indicate that Old National Bancorp [ONB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.40%. Its Return on Equity is 7.88, and its Return on Assets is 1.02. These metrics suggest that this Old National Bancorp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Old National Bancorp [ONB] has generated a Total Debt to Total

Equity ratio of 92.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Old National Bancorp [ONB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.88 and P/E Ratio of 12.97. These metrics all suggest that Old National Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Old National Bancorp [ONB] earns $281,298 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.03.

Old National Bancorp [ONB] has 167.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.63 to 18.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 1.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Old National Bancorp [ONB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Old National Bancorp [ONB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.