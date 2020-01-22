One Stop Systems, Inc.[OSS] stock saw a move by 32.20% on , touching 3.69 million. Based on the recent volume, One Stop Systems, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of OSS shares recorded 16.11M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that One Stop Systems, Inc. [OSS] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

One Stop Systems, Inc. [OSS] stock additionally went up by +37.62% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 5.67% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of OSS stock is set at -15.98% by far, with shares price recording returns by -19.61% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, OSS shares showcased 22.72% increase. OSS saw -30.51% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 100.74% compared to high within the same period of time.

One Stop Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ:OSS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.35 to 3.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.05.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 19 Mar (In 57 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of One Stop Systems, Inc. [OSS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for One Stop Systems, Inc. [OSS] sitting at -8.58 and its Gross Margin at +30.61, this company’s Net Marg

in is now -3.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.20%. Its Return on Equity is -6.94, and its Return on Assets is -4.10. These metrics suggest that this One Stop Systems, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, One Stop Systems, Inc. [OSS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -48.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -16.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. One Stop Systems, Inc. [OSS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, One Stop Systems, Inc. [OSS] earns $324,802 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.46 and its Current Ratio is 2.20. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

One Stop Systems, Inc. [OSS] has 16.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $33.03M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.35 to 3.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.36. This RSI suggests that One Stop Systems, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is One Stop Systems, Inc. [OSS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. [OSS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.