ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $75.91 after OKE shares went down by -1.63% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

ONEOK, Inc. [NYSE:OKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.29 to 77.21. This is compared to its latest closing price of $77.17.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Mon 24 Feb (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ONEOK, Inc. [OKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] sitting at +14.77 and its Gross Margin at +15.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80%. These measurements indicate that ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.20%. Its Return on Equity is 19.02, and its Return on Assets is 6.57. These metrics all suggest that ONEOK, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 142.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 134.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.10 and P/E Ratio of 25.27. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] earns $4,703,030 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.08 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.72. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.46 and its Current Ratio is 0.66. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] has 413.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $31.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.29 to 77.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 1.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. [OKE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.