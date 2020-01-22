Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE: PEI] shares went lower by -3.37% from its previous closing of $5.05, now trading at the price of $4.88, also adding -0.17 points. Is PEI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.34 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PEI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 60.22M float and a -3.37% run over in the last seven days. PEI share price has been hovering between $7.93 and $4.34 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE:PEI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 12 Feb (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] sitting at -3.70 and its Gross Margin at +23.96, this company’s Net Margin is now -29.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.20%. Its Return on Equity is -20.82, and its Return on Assets is -4.44. These metrics suggest that this Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 376.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 372.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.77. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.61.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] earns $1,330,657 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.46 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.15.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has 79.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $387.76M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.34 to 7.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 3.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] a Reliable Buy?

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.