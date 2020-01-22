Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] took an upward turn with a change of -2.37%, trading at the price of $14.03 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.94 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.33M shares for that time period. PTLA monthly volatility recorded 5.20%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.69%. PS value for PTLA stocks is 10.71 with PB recorded at 4.80.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:PTLA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.42 to 37.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.37.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Fri 6 Mar (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] sitting at -860.50 and its Gross Margin at +54.94.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 252.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -18.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total

Capital is 238.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.71.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] earns $123,858 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.01 and its Current Ratio is 5.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] has 78.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.42 to 37.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.99, which indicates that it is 5.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.92. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] a Reliable Buy?

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.