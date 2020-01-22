PPG Industries, Inc.[PPG] stock saw a move by -2.02% on , touching 1.9 million. Based on the recent volume, PPG Industries, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PPG shares recorded 242.64M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] stock could reach median target price of $140.00.

PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] stock additionally went down by -2.58% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -4.38% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PPG stock is set at 19.41% by far, with shares price recording returns by 1.34% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PPG shares showcased 7.64% increase. PPG saw -6.30% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 24.77% compared to high within the same period of time.

PPG Industries, Inc. [NYSE:PPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 100.90 to 134.36. This is compared to its latest closing price of $128.49.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 16 Apr (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] sitting at +12.85 and its Gross Margin at +39.50, this company’s Net Margin is

now 8.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.29.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.02 and its Current Ratio is 1.41. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] has 242.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $30.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 100.90 to 134.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 2.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.